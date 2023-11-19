Journalists Risking Their Lives in Gaza

When the message came through from Mohammad, a journalist contact of mine in Gaza, I was just so relieved. We'd been in touch in the first weeks of the war and I wasn’t sure if he was still alive. Mohammad told me he’d now moved south but added:"The situation is difficult, with bombing everywhere." Amid the carnage of war, unbelievably, Mohammad had felt the need to apologise for the delay in replying to my message. Nowhere is safe in Gaza.

But journalists in the coastal enclave have paid a high price for trying to bear witness to the war. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 42 media workers have been killed since 7 October, 37 of them Palestinians. Mohammad has risked his life daily for the past seven weeks to bring images to the world of the destruction of Gaza and the impacts on its people. The United Nations released more shocking statistics this week about how much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble by the Israeli air strikes and ground invasio





