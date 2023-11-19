Gaza's Largest Hospital Becomes 'Death Zone' as Israel Expands Operations

Gaza's largest hospital has become a 'death zone,' the World Health Organization has said, announcing plans to evacuate the last remaining patients as Israel's army said it was expanding operations to destroy Hamas. The assessment came after a visit by WHO and other UN officials to the hospital, which Israeli troops raided earlier this week in pursuit of Hamas militants.
Elsewhere, a Hamas health official said more than 80 people were killed yesterday in twin strikes on a northern Gaza refugee camp, including on a UN school sheltering displaced people. Social media videos verified by AFP showed bodies covered in blood and dust on the floor of a building where mattresses had been wedged under school tables, in Jabalia, the Palestinian territory's biggest refugee camp. Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, described 'horrifying images' from the incident, while Egypt called the bombing a 'war crime' and 'a deliberate insult to the United Nations'
