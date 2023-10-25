Max Verstappen compares Las Vegas Grand Prix to fifth tier of English football

Max Verstappen compared Formula One's £500million Las Vegas Grand Prix to the fifth tier of English football and suggested the sport's new generation of fans are only interested in partying. Verstappen will start from second place for Saturday's 50-lap race on the strip after Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole position with a dazzling lap under the Las Vegas lights.
F1 has sold the sport's Sin City comeback after four decades away as the greatest show on Earth, but fans witnessed just eight minutes of practice on Thursday after a drain cover broke free and tore a hole into the underbelly of Carlos Sainz's Ferrari. A delayed second practice - which concluded at 4am on Friday local time - took place in front of empty grandstands after angry spectators were turfed out to comply with local employment laws. An estimated crowd of 70,000 watched qualifying on Friday night while organisers had been expecting 100,000 attendees each day. Earlier this week, Verstappen criticised F1's maiden street race on the strip as '99 per cent show, and one per cent sport'
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: The42_ie | Read more »
Source: The42_ie | Read more »
Source: The42_ie | Read more »