Max Verstappen compares Las Vegas Grand Prix to fifth tier of English football

Max Verstappen compared Formula One's £500million Las Vegas Grand Prix to the fifth tier of English football and suggested the sport's new generation of fans are only interested in partying. Verstappen will start from second place for Saturday's 50-lap race on the strip after Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole position with a dazzling lap under the Las Vegas lights.

F1 has sold the sport's Sin City comeback after four decades away as the greatest show on Earth, but fans witnessed just eight minutes of practice on Thursday after a drain cover broke free and tore a hole into the underbelly of Carlos Sainz's Ferrari. A delayed second practice - which concluded at 4am on Friday local time - took place in front of empty grandstands after angry spectators were turfed out to comply with local employment laws. An estimated crowd of 70,000 watched qualifying on Friday night while organisers had been expecting 100,000 attendees each day. Earlier this week, Verstappen criticised F1's maiden street race on the strip as '99 per cent show, and one per cent sport'





🏆80. The42_ie » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Max Verstappen makes feelings on Las Vegas GP clear and F1 chiefs won't like itFormula 1 will make it's debut in 'Sin City' this weekend with more than 300,000 people expected to come through the gates at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Max Verstappen calls for wheelchair after Qatar Grand Prix as heat takes tollMax Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix over Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, who joined him on the podium, though all the drivers were feeling the effects of the intense heat

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash over divisive F1 topic at US Grand PrixMax Verstappen will start Sunday's United States Grand Prix in Austin from the third row after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured pole ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

THE42_İE: Max Verstappen defies Lewis Hamilton to edge United States Grand Prix victoryThe triple world champion was made to fight for the 50th win of his career.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

THE42_İE: Verstappen claims record victory at Mexican Grand Prix to draw level with ProstThe Dutchman crossed the line well clear of second-placed Lewis Hamilton.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

THE42_İE: Verstappen on pole ahead of Leclerc for Brazilian Grand PrixLewis Hamilton was fifth.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »