Max Verstappen Wins Thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix

World Champion Max Verstappen claimed the 18th win of his record-breaking season, overcoming a five-second penalty to power to victory in a thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc overtook Red Bull’s Sergio Perez on the last lap to grab second place ahead of the Mexican with French driver Esteban Ocon of Alpine finishing fourth at the end of a race which saw multiple lead changes and plenty of overtaking.

Verstappen had been highly critical of the return of Formula One to Vegas after a 41-year absence, saying the event was “99 percent show”, but as he drove past the finish line he celebrated with a chorus of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ on the team radio. “He loves a race like that. Even though he was on the end of a penalty. When he came back…the way he fought. I think he changed his mind about Vegas,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horne





🏆79. The42_ie » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Max Verstappen makes feelings on Las Vegas GP clear and F1 chiefs won't like itFormula 1 will make it's debut in 'Sin City' this weekend with more than 300,000 people expected to come through the gates at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

THE42_İE: Max Verstappen compares Las Vegas Grand Prix to fifth tier of English footballVerstappen criticizes Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix and suggests that the sport's new generation of fans are only interested in partying. The race has faced various issues, including a drain cover breaking free during practice and a delayed second practice in front of empty grandstands.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Max Verstappen snubbed as 'alien' driver deemed 'more complete' than F1 championVerstappen may be the king of the F1 world, but IndyCar racer Agustin Canapino feels one of his rivals in the American series is more well-rounded than the Red Bull star

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Max Verstappen fastest as Carlos Sainz crashes out of rain-hit Canadian practiceWorld champion finished 0.291 seconds clear of Charles LeClerc

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Max Verstappen attacks F1 rules ahead of Qatar GP change the Red Bull star hatesF1 Sprints are in their third year and have been tweaked multiple times already but, no matter what changes to the format are made, Max Verstappen is still not a fan

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

THE42_İE: Max Verstappen takes pole in Qatar as he closes in on third world titleThe Dutchman will wrap up the title with a sixth-placed finish or better in Saturday’s sprint race.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »