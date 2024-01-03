Man shot by Tristan Sherry fighting for his life in ICU

The man who was shot by slain gunman Tristan Sherry is now fighting for his life in ICU, it has emerged. Sources have confirmed to this paper that a 46 year old man who was shot by Sherry in a busy Browne’s Steakhouse on Christmas Eve is now on life support in ICU - and his condition is being described as critical.

The man was initially thought to have been recovering well after he was blasted by Sherry, who was subsequently tackled to the floor inside the restaurant, shot in the head with his own gun and then stabbed as many as 30 times. But sources say there are now grave concerns for the man’s health. READ MORE: Ireland cold weather forecast as Met Eireann warns freezing temperatures to make comeback in days Meanwhile this paper can also reveal that gardai expect to make further arrests in relation to the killing of the gunman Tristan Sherry. It comes as one man is already charged before the court





