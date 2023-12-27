Gunman's Killing Filmed and Shared on Social Media

A horrific video showing the moment gunman Tristan Sherry was killed was filmed by his attackers - and shared on social media. Gardai are understood to be aware of a disgusting video which shows a close up shot of Sherry, 25, lying on the ground and covered in blood as he’s humiliated on camera, stabbed, and then brutally struck in the head with a large object.

The horror incident happened after it is believed Sherry barged his way into a busy Brownes Steakhouse restaurant in Blanchardstown, West Dublin on Christmas Eve - and opened fire on a well known West Dublin criminal and his associates. Sherry was overpowered and knocked to the ground, where he was repeatedly beaten and stabbed to death. The well known criminal’s father was blasted in the incident by Sherry and rushed to hospital - where he remains in a serious condition - but is expected to survive. Gardai are now set to launch a murder investigation over the incident - as fears of further reprisals grow





