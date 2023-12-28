Man charged with attempted murder of children to face trial

A book of evidence is being prepared for the trial on indictment of a 50-year-old man charged with the attempted murder of three children and with causing serious harm to a care worker at Dublin’s Parnell Square last month. A five-year-old girl remains in hospital following the stabbing incident on November 23rd last. The two other children have been released from hospital as has a crèche worker who was seriously injured during the incident.

Judge Shalom Binchy further remanded Riad Bouchaker, of no fixed abode, in custody when he appeared before Cloverhill District Court on Thursday morning via video link from Cloverhill Prison. After giving his name, Mr Bouchaker, wearing a dark jumper over a shirt, was asked did he speak English. He looked intently at the screen and did not respond and repeatedly touched his face.





