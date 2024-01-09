Higher Levels of Antisocial Behaviour and Truancy in Fee-Charging Secondary Schools in Ireland

Levels of antisocial behaviour and truancy are higher among students in fee-charging secondary schools in Ireland compared with those attending other schools, according to research. The findings are contained in a presentation by Prof Emer Smyth of the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) delivered to an international conference on school effectiveness.

No significant differences in adolescent behaviour were found between single-sex and mixed schools or between schools of different sizes. However, it found that antisocial behaviour – such as stealing or graffiti – and truancy were higher in fee-charging schools compared with others when adjusted for family background factors





