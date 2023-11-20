Food and Culture in Singapore

After a long journey, the writer arrives in Singapore and visits Lau Pa Sat for satay. The writer's wife is a mix of Punjabi, Indonesian, Chinese, and Laois heritage, and identifies with multiple religions.





🏆 3. IrishTimes » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Samhain Festival of Food & Culture curator, Olivia Duff, on her life in foodHere, we catch up with Olivia Duff to chat about everything from her favourite flavours to her culinary inspirations.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Does Ireland Have A Food Culture?Online

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Des Cahill bravely opens up about discovering family's tragic pastThe sports broadcaster appeared on the latest episode of Living with Lucy and candidly discussed how it felt to learn about his family's secret trauma at the start of his career

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Indiana Stones: Meet the man bringing back Ireland’s ‘lost culture’ of stone liftingFor centuries, the stones on Ireland’s rugged landscape were more than simple geographical features

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

How Elon Musk changed Twitter’s Dublin operation: ‘He broke the culture in a week’One year on from the billionaire’s €43bn takeover, former staff recall the brutal cull at the Irish offices of the tech giant now known as X

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Tough Crowd by Graham Linehan: comic writer to culture warriorThis book of two distinct parts is a discomfitting read because the author clearly hasn’t worked through his issues

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »