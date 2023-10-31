Does Ireland Have A Food Culture?

Google Irish food and you’ll find images of colcannon and coddle, Irish stew and boxty, bacon and cabbage, a virtual theme park of Irish cuisine. All well and good, and these dishes can be delicious, but when was the last time you ate them? Chances are your recent meals featured hummus, burritos and burgers, flatbreads and noodles, poke bowls and tapas, pasta and pizzas. Very few of Ireland’s Michelin-starred restaurants showcase “Irish” food.
Dr John Mulcahy, who used to lead Fáilte Ireland’s food initiatives and is now an independent researcher, reckons the main reason our food culture is the way it is – disjointed, incoherent and often evidencing a lack of pride – is because the mechanisms of government don’t see food culture as an economic benefit. “Food isn’t central to government agencies in the way it is in the Nordic countries,” he explains.
“Food in tourism is much more important than food tourism,” he says, “yet many of the places serving food in our tourist destinations settle for the lowest common denominator.” Visiting a heritage attraction in Donegal, Mulcahy was disappointed to find no reference to Irish food – “never mind local”– in its café. “Why doesn’t the OPW require the provider to support local businesses when it puts the catering out to tender?” he asks.
Mussels are a good example. We have lots of mussels but in restaurants they are usually cooked in a French way. How do you change that? In the intervening years, while progress has been made in the realm of fine dining, little else has changed, with the chicken fillet roll considered (unironically) by many to be our national dish. So why is Irish food culture in such a sorry state? The reasons are many and complex.
