How Elon Musk changed Twitter’s Dublin operation: ‘He broke the culture in a week’

Elon Musk took over Twitter (now X) in a €43 billion deal a year ago. Photograph: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

“In essence, it was an international headquarters,” says one former senior staff member, who does not want to be identified. “In terms of the overall infrastructure, and operation of the company, the Dublin site was really significant.”“ waiting for the soldiers to come over the hill,” says another former staffer. “Everybody had a very clear sense that things were going to change, or potentially change, quite rapidly.

“The culture was incredible, both globally and locally,” says another former staffer. “It’s a bit cheesy, but the team and the people that I worked with weren’t just colleagues at that point ... They’d become good friends of mine.” headtopics.com

We were watching the takeover play out on our own platform ... our professional reality was tied up in that. And yet, we had absolutely no insight or certaintyIn Dublin the uncertainty began to creep in around April last year, when Musk moved to acquire the company. By the end of that month, Musk reached a deal to buy Twitter for an eye-watering $44 billion (€43 billion).

“We were watching the takeover play out on our own platform ... our professional reality was tied up in that. And yet, we had absolutely no insight or certainty,” says the former staffer.Many employees in the Dublin office had young families, mortgages, and had arranged their affairs based on a certain financial reality. The uncertainty brought heavy stresses.After several hitches across the summer months, Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter on October 27th, 2022. headtopics.com

