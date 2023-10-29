Indiana Stones: Meet the man bringing back Ireland’s ‘lost culture’ of stone lifting

David Keohan lifting 'An Cloch Corchra', or The Purple Stone, at Stage Cove, Copper Coast, Co Waterford: 'The lifting of these stones could be going back 1,500 years.' Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

. The ability to lift a particular stone was used in tests of strength, and often as rites of passage at events like weddings and funerals. Keohan (44), who hails from Waterford city and holds a kettlebell-lifting world record, learned there was a tradition of stone lifting in Scotland, Iceland and also the Basque region of Spain, before exploring Ireland’s own national folklore.

“There were hundreds of stories about this, of men and women lifting stones as feats of strength and rites of passage,” he says. “So I went to these areas and started asking older people about the stories. headtopics.com

“There is always a history attached to it. It’s not just a stone out the field. It’s a specific stone in an area, usually a prominent area like a crossroads. The lifting of these stones could be going back 1,500 years in some cases.”

Keohan, who goes by the Instagram handle “Indiana Stones”, says the Irish lifting stones are the heaviest in the world at an average of 170kg. However, a pillar stone he found last weekend weighed about 270kg. headtopics.com

“The chieftains used to be coronated at this stone up on the hill and it was a test of strength to lift it off the ground. “Some of them had to be lifted to chest. One in Ireland had to be lifted onto a plinth. There’s a stone on Inis Meáin that had to be lifted on to a wall as part of your training to be a stone mason. One in Kilkenny had to be walked around a tree.”

What’s even better for Keohan is that this “mission” to bring back this lost element of Irish culture appears to be gaining momentum. He is wring a book on it and is planning to set up tours. There are also four documentaries about it currently being worked on. headtopics.com

Prince William And Kate Meet Beyoncé And Jay-Z At Basketball Game During NY VisitThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Women In Sport: Meet The Irish Ladies Roller Derby TeamThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Richard Colwell: Budget 2024 fails to deliver hoped-for bounce for government partiesOverriding feeling in the Business Post/Red C poll is that the budget didn't meet voters’ expectations Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou undercard and fight card for heavyweight clashTyson Fury and Francis Ngannou meet over 10 rounds tonight but they will be ably supported by a strong heavyweight undercard Read more ⮕

Watch This Woman Lose Over 6 Stone In SecondsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Instagrammer shares life change that helped her lose five stoneInstagrammer shares the life change that helped her lose five stone and it's all to do with healthy eating and regular exercise. Read more ⮕