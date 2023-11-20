Argentina's President-Elect Faces Daunting Challenges

Argentina's president-elect Javier Milei will have no time to bask in yesterday's victory as he inherits a country crippled by inflation and short on cash, creditors and international sympathy. "Being president of Argentina has got to be one of the worst jobs in politics in the world," said Benjamin Gedan, director of the Argentina Project at the Washington-based Wilson Center.

"The problems have become so deep and complex and intertwined that they're not easily solvable, even if they're easily identifiable." Mr Milei surged to power on a wave of anger over decades of economic mismanagement, vowing to ditch the peso for the US dollar, shut down the central bank and slash spending. He has promised "the end of Argentina's decline" and warned there is no time for "gradualism... or half-measures." He will take office on 10 December, and analysts predict a rocky ride with inflation at 143% and poverty levels of over 40





