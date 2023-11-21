Experienced goalkeeper remains cautious despite Waterford kingpins being on the verge of a historic third Munster club title in a row. Stephen O'Keeffe: 'It’s about looking at the next game, the next team, where their danger men are, where our strengths are, and just trying to get over the line the next day.

' Following Sunday’s semi-final win over Na Piarsaigh, Ballygunner are now just one victory away from a remarkable third successive Munster club senior hurling title – the Waterford champions will face Clare’s Clonlara in the provincial decider on the first weekend of December. In September, Ballygunner claimed a tenth consecutive Waterford senior hurling championship. These are the glory days





