The Debate: Is eating out in Ireland a rip-off? And we all know, Ireland is a high-priced place to live and work, with every single link in the chain connecting food from fields to forks sending costs spiralling. Wages are high – and have to be, if restaurant staff are to be afforded the luxury of a home. Taxes are high. Rent is high. Energy prices are high. Ingredient prices are high. Everything costs too much which makes it almost impossible, for restaurants to offer the good value we crave.

I’m not – and I can’t stress this enough – blaming all of those in the business for these realities although I’d like to point the finger at some – and they know who they are – who charge scandalously high prices for things that cost buttons to produce. It’s easy to accuse all restaurants of ripping us off and easier still when you’ve been given a platform largely built on complaining about high prices. But targeting the many decent restaurants is like kicking a puppy for chewing your slipper





