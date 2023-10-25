Ballygunner Progress to Munster Final with Win over Na Piarsaigh

Ballygunner's aspiration of claiming three titles in a row in Munster remains on track as they reach the provincial finals for the sixth season in a row. They will face Clare's Clonlara in two weeks. Pauric Mahony's 0-11 helped Ballygunner secure the win against Na Piarsaigh, despite a late rally from the Limerick representatives.
