Ballygunner Progress to Munster Final with Win over Na Piarsaigh

Ballygunner's aspiration of claiming three titles in a row in Munster remains on track as they reach the provincial finals for the sixth season in a row. They will face Clare's Clonlara in two weeks. Pauric Mahony's 0-11 helped Ballygunner secure the win against Na Piarsaigh, despite a late rally from the Limerick representatives.





🏆 5. The42_ie » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Waterford champions Ballygunner to face Na Piarsaigh in Munster semi-finalFor the second year in succession, Waterford champions Ballygunner will travel to Limerick to take on Na Piarsaigh. Although it is again a collision between two formidable city clubs, circumstances are a little different this time, writes Seán Moran

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 5. / 85,8 Read more »

Ballygunner and Na Piarsaigh provide thrilling semi-final in Munster hurling championshipChampions Ballygunner and Na Piarsaigh deliver an intense and closely contested semi-final match in the Munster hurling championship.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 5. / 85,8 Read more »

Ballygunner hammer Sarsfields to set up Munster championship rematch with Na PiarsaighCork champions Sarsfields overwhelmed but not making excuses after the flooding of their grounds

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 5. / 85,8 Read more »

'Two juggernauts coming against each other. It's exciting isn't it?'Ballygunner crushed Sarsfields yesterday to set up a Munster heavyweight clash with Na Piarsaigh.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 85,8 Read more »

Ballygunner fire 2-20 as they power past Sarsfields to reach Munster semi-final2,592 watched on in Walsh Park.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 85,8 Read more »

Ballygunner v Sarsfields LIVE updates from Munster Club Hurling Quarter-FinalThe Champions of Waterford and Cork clash in the last-eight.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 5. / 85,8 Read more »