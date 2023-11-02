Addiction can have profound and far-reaching effects on a family unit

“Family members will often experience a broad range of emotions. Anger, frustration, guilt and sadness emerge, causing strain to the relationships, stress and deterioration of mental health,” says Loughnane. “Family members may blame the person with the addiction or each other for the situation, leading to a breakdown in relationships and further emotional distress.

While families often bear the burden of addiction, the family unit can also play a vital role in managing addiction and recovery “Parents often start with shock, denial, guilt and blame when faced with a child’s addiction. They might become angry at the situation, worry about their child’s safety and fear for their health and future, and feel a strong urge to fix things. This can lead to enabling behaviours and codependency,” says Loughnane.

Research has found that children in households with a parent suffering from addiction may have unmet needs or develop unhealthy attachment patterns. A role reversal may also take place, as children become carers for their parents, taking on responsibilities they should not ordinarily oversee. This role reversal can create isolation “due to the shame and embarrassment about the addiction”, says Loughnane.

“Understanding the nature of addiction can help approach the situation with empathy and knowledge and help develop Recovery has no timeline and is considered to be a life-long route. It requires daily work and support. As such, the family unit is consistently involved either directly or indirectly, meaning it’s important for loved ones to be mindful of their own support and care.

