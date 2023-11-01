Man scalded with gravy while working at Dublin GAA club carvery awarded €20,000

Barrister John Nolan told the Circuit Civil Court that Craig McDonnell was scalded when gravy was spilt on to his arm while he worked as a trainee kitchen porter at the Coolock-based club. Judge Terence O’Sullivan heard that McDonnell was participating in a Youth Reach work placement scheme when the incident occurred in April 2014 while he was manning the gravy station at a lunchtime carvery.

Mr Nolan, who appeared with Tracey Solicitors, said it was his client’s job to pour gravy onto the plates of customers after they were served their food. Avocados cost only about €1 in Australia and yet young people here cannot afford to buy houses either‘Shame on you’: Robert De Niro shouts at former assistant during court caseMcDonnell, with an address at Longdale Terrace, Ballymun, said a customer returned to the carvery with a plate looking for more gravy and a commis chef reached across him to provide it.

As he did so, the court heard, very hot gravy accidentially poured from a ladle onto McDonnell’s left arm. He was brought to the emergency department at nearby Beaumont Hospital where his wound was dressed.

McDonnell also sued two youth training agencies, but the case against each of them was dismissed by Judge O’Sullivan, who only awarded damages against Parnell’s. However, the judge refused to make an order for legal costs on behalf of the two youth agencies against the GAA club.

Judge O’Sullivan said he believed McDonnell was honest in his evidence regarding what had happened on the day and how. He said he did not think there had been any contributory negligence on the part of McDonnell, who was a teenager at the time.

