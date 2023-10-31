Gardai find children too small to reach pedals driving tractors on Donegal road

Horrified officers said some of the children taking part in the event were so small that they couldn't reach the pedals of the tractors. READ MORE: Inflight emergency sees Jet2 flight en route to Tenerife from UK diverted to Dublin Airport

Outraged Gardai said they wanted to remind parents that children are not allowed on open roads without the proper licenses. A Garda spokesperson said "Some of them couldn't reach the brake pedals nor did they have the strength to steer the tractors."Local Gardaí are now considering the consequences, and wish to thank all those who took part in the event and who were legally permitted to be on the roads.

"We remind all parents that a tractor run does not mean that participants are exempt from the rules of the road. "Organisers have a duty of care to the public, as do the Gardaí. Thanks to the local Gardaí for protecting the integrity of our roads network for all users.

"Gardaí are always delighted to assist at and support these events and sometimes join in/take part themselves. Road Safety must take priority." Join the Irish Mirror’s breaking news service on WhatsApp. Click this link to receive breaking news and the latest headlines direct to your phone. We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Fears for Irish woman who texted pal to say 'she was on way but never arrived'Una Joyce, 23, is from Donegal but is understood to be living abroad for some years

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: How Donegal is punching above its weight in women's footballErin McLaughlin is proud of how her county is being represented in women's football - and she knows Donegal can do even better.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Gardai urge people to avoid sharing picture of M50 crash with garda carOn Saturday a delivery driver reportedly lost a leg after he was struck by a garda car

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Gardai put out urgent scam message warningThe scam text tells recipients they are eligible for the Energy Support Scheme

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: 3 PSNI officers injured after car rammed in cross border chase involving gardaiIt came as the PSNI were alerted that a man made off from An Garda Siochana

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Gardaí make fourth major fireworks seizure ahead of HalloweenThe latest raid in Swords following similar operations in Sligo and Limerick as part of a nationwide clampdown on illegal pyrotechnics

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕