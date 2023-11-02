Molly Martens rushes from court in tears after viewing police interview

In the 2017 criminal trial, where Molly and her father, Tom Martens, were convicted and sentenced to 20-25 years for second degree murder, this police interview was not shown to the jury. Molly Martens did not take the stand in that trial, and so she could not be cross-examined about the dramatic scenes which unfolded in Interview Room No 2 at Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Corbett’s children told social workers he physically and verbally hurt Molly Martens, court toldMolly Martens and father Thomas reach plea deal over death of Jason CorbettAt 6.45am, Lt Wanda Thompson, head of the Criminal Investigations Division of Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, began the interview.
Molly was severely agitated, repeatedly crossing her arms and wrapping them around herself, alternatively hugging herself or hunching forward and back in apparent discomfort. She kept rubbing her neck, wringing her hands and clasping her throat. Wearing a black fleece top over her blue pyjamas, she had brought a brown fur blanket from home and draped it over her legs, but still, she seemed cold sitting in the austere white-brick walled surroundings of the windowless interview room.
“So there’s a history of domestic violence at the house?” Lt Thompson asked. “How long has that been going on?”Lt Thompson asked if Molly had ever made a complaint to the police or gone to the hospital over this. Molly said she had been to the hospital a “couple of times”, but she did not tell the doctors about the alleged abuse. She said she had gone to a hospital in Kernersville around May 2015 after Jason had “hit her head against the headboard of their bed”.
RTENEWS: Prosecution says Molly Marten 'struggled with truth'In the Jason Corbett manslaughter case in North Carolina, a prosecution lawyer told the judge that Molly Martens Corbett 'struggled with and had a very complicated relationship with the truth'.
