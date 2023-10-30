30 nominees shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or award with 11 from Premier League

The Ballon d’Or 2023 awards ceremony will take place in Paris on Monday night, with Lionel Messi the hot favourite to win an eighth gong.

Messi has already won the Ballon d’Or more than any other player, with his seven awards two ahead of his long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The Inter Milan forward, 36, is the firm favourite for the upcoming awards, having led Argentina to the World Cup in Qatar in December.

The glitzy ceremony will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris from 6pm on Monday night, with the great and good of football attending. Alongside Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are among the favourites having enjoyed stellar years for club and country. headtopics.com

Haaland leads the nominees from the Premier League, with his Manchester City team-mates Josko Gvardiol, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Julian Alvarez all up for the award. Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard and Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez are also nominated.

Arsenal stopper Aaron Ramsdale is nominated for the Yashin Trophy, given to the best goalkeeper over the course of the year. He is joined by Onana, Manchester City's Ederson and World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez.Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)Dominik Livakovic (Fenerbahce)England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is heavy favourite for the Kopa Trophy, given to the best player under the age of 21. headtopics.com

