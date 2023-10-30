European Parliament urges Irish banks to offer zero-interest loans to mica households

A delegation from the European Parliament has called on the government to accelerate the establishment of an oversight committee into the defective concrete block crisis and urged Irish banks to offer zero-interest loans to the homeowners affected.
MEPs from Ireland, Spain, Estonia and Latvia arrived here on Monday to conduct a “fact finding mission” into the mica crisis. Over the course of three days, the delegation will inspect affected buildings in Dublin and Donegal, meet ...
Ireland Headlines
Inquiry shows “one in three” Australian parliament staff have been sexually harrassedSexual harassment and bullying are huge issues in Australia's parliament, with both MPs and staff affected after a high profile inquiry found 'sexist culture'. Read more ⮕