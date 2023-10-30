Tragic Matthew Perry said dark Friends experience left him 'in bad place'

Matthew Perry made millions of people laugh on the world's biggest sitcom as the loveable Chandler Bing, but behind closed doors, the actor was battling with an all-consuming cycle of addiction.

The star, who never married, had a troubled upbringing. His parents divorced when he was just one and according to his memoir published just last year, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he saw his dad more on TV than in regular life while his mum was consumed by her high-profile job working as the press secretary for the Canadian president.

"I yearned for it more than any other person on the face of the planet," he wrote in his candid memoir. "I needed it. It was the only thing that would fix me. I was certain of it." His big break came with Friends in 1994, when Matthew found a part that mirrored his own life. He explained: "When I read the script for Friends Like Us, it was as if someone had followed me around for a year, stealing my jokes, copying my mannerisms, photocopying my world-weary yet witty view of life. One character in particular stood out to me. It wasn't that I thought I could play Chandler. I was Chandler. headtopics.com

His co-stars were devastated to learn how much he had been struggling, and it turned out that he was also facing battles in his private life around self-esteem and commitment. Perry said: "I need love but I don't trust it. If I drop my game like Chandler and show you who I really am you might notice me - but worse you might notice me and might leave me, and I can't have that."

Three years into the making of Friends, the star had a jet-ski accident and was prescribed heavy-duty painkiller Vicodin. But even after his injuries healed, he found it impossible to stop taking and by series three of Friends, he was taking 55 tablets a day. Sadly, Perry also opened up in his memoir about not even remembering filming three seasons of the smash-hit sitcom. headtopics.com

