Jamie Carragher has backed Manchester City to win the Premier League "comfortably" - and admits he doesn't think Liverpool are "quite there" to go and lift the title.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are fourth after beating Nottingham Forest 3-0, with Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah scoring for Jurgen Klopp's men. The Reds are one point worse off than City, having won seven, drawn two and lost one from their opening 10 top-flight matches.

Speaking after the Manchester derby, Carragher was quizzed about if City are title favourites. "I've got the feeling with City when I was coming up against Gary and Roy , where even if Manchester United in years go by weren't top at this stage, it's almost if they are getting ready for the second half of the season.," he told Sky Sports. headtopics.com

"Arsenal, of course did that last season, and even though they've made a good start, I don't think they are playing as well as this time last season, so I don't think everything is 100 percent there." Since suffering back-to-back losses before the international break, City responded by beating Brighton 2-1, before their comprehensive victory at Old Trafford. When asked about his side's performance at United and their response to losing at Arsenal earlier this month, Guardiola said: " I always have a good feeling here. The players always give their best and I am really pleased for our fans and what it means to them.

