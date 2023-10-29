Marcus Rashford the epitome of Man United's unpredictability

Paul Fennessy MANCHESTER UNITED are surely the most unpredictable team in the Premier League right now and that is perhaps their biggest problem.

A loss to City today would make it five wins and five losses so far — a fittingly average return of 50% to start the season. The previous season, they lost 2-0 at home and 4-1 away. In 2020-21, they won 2-0 away and drew 0-0 at home and they did the double over City in 2019-20, having lost both games by an aggregate of 5-1 in 2018-19. They also lost one and won one in the 2017-18 season.

The early signs suggest the usual theme will recur this year — after nine games, City sit third in the table, six points ahead of United in eighth. “He’s been important for both United and England since he was a teenager because of the threat he offers to any team he’s in. He’s got a lot of different qualities and we know he can be dangerous at the weekend.” headtopics.com

Previously, the hometown hero had blown hot and cold. In the season before, he had found the net just four times in 25 appearances.

Guardiola gives Onana verdict as Man City set to face under-fire Man Utd keeperPep Guardiola and Manchester City will be eyeing a win at Old Trafford this Sunday, where they will be up against Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has copped criticism this term Read more ⮕

Spider-Man 2 creators on game ending, post-credits and Spider-Man 3 hintsSpider-Man 2 creators on game ending, post-credits and Spider-Man 3 hints Read more ⮕

United Ireland vote ‘quite distant’, says VaradkarA Border poll now would likely be defeated and would be ‘fraught with risk’ of creating division, according to Taoiseach Read more ⮕

Taoiseach says holding vote for united Ireland soon would 'not be a good idea'Leo Varadkar was asked how soon he believed a vote would be held on a united Ireland just weeks after he said he believes there will be a united Ireland in his lifetime Read more ⮕

Top quotes of the week as Eamon Dunphy slams Manchester UnitedWe have a look at some of this week's quotes from sports stars. Read more ⮕

What time and TV channel is Leinster v Sharks in the United Rugby Championship?Leo Cullen's side will be hoping to bounce-back from an opening weekend defeat to Glasgow Warriors. Read more ⮕