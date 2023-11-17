U.S. Stocks Poised for More Gains as S&P 500 Nears Record High

Are U.S. stocks poised to continue their dramatic run, or is a pause ahead? That’s the question investors are asking as the S&P 500 heads into the close of the year with a fresh record high coming into view. Signs of cooling inflation have fueled hopes that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates, helping extend a rally that has seen the S&P 500 gain over 9% since late October. The index is now up 17% for the year and about 6% from its record closing high from January 2022.

Whether it can reach those levels in coming weeks depends in-part on how convinced investors are that the U.S. economy is on track for a so-called soft landing, where the Fed brings down inflation without badly damaging growth. So far, the economy has proven resilient in the face of tighter monetary policy, though some measures of employment and consumer demand have softened. Rising valuations and still-elevated Treasury yields pose another obstacle. Other factors, however, including historical seasonal trends, could support more gains

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FPİNVESTİNG: Stocks on the TSX Rise Despite Mixed Earnings ReportsShares of Fortuna and Melbourne-Australia-based miner rise after positive sales and weak jobless claims data. Toronto-based gold miner reports earnings that miss revenue estimates.

Source: fpinvesting | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Asian Stocks to Fall as Wall Street Rally Wavers: Markets WrapAsian stocks are expected to fall as the rally on Wall Street loses momentum. Lawrence Stroll, the owner of Aston Martin, has sold his stake in the F1 team at a valuation of £1 billion. Elon Musk's name has been removed from the lineup of speakers at the APEC conference. Chinese President Xi Jinping promises measures to attract foreign investors. US President Joe Biden supports the Israeli army's raid on Gaza's largest hospital. Santander announces a $2 billion investment in its digital banking platform.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: China Traders Sell Shares in Hong Kong Amid City’s ReboundChina traders are selling shares in Hong Kong as the city's economy rebounds. Australia has scrapped 50 road and rail projects to cut costs. Japan's exports are rising at a slower pace amid a fragile recovery. Shares in Asia are mixed as US stocks climb and bonds dip. Barclays has started marketing a dollar AT1 bond after UBS issuance. The Philippine GDP is expected to grow close to the 6-7% target in 2023. Aboriginal people are locked out of Australia's water market. Colombia's Petro has asked Congress to overturn the fiscal rule. China's slowdown adds to boycott woes for Japanese beauty stocks. Ottawa has extended the deadline for underused housing tax. Women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary, according to surveys. Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' and stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress'. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

KİTCONEWSNOW: SEC's ETF decision delay triggers profit-taking in crypto marketThe SEC's decision to delay several ETF decisions led to profit-taking in the crypto market. Traders prepare for a correction lower before reentering the market. Stocks traded mixed as signs of consumer spending cutbacks and doubts about interest rate cuts emerge. Bitcoin price falls after hitting a high of $38,010, but recovers above $36,000.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Mixed Market Reactions in Asia, Philippine GDP Growth, Aboriginal Water Market Lockout, and MoreThis news article covers various topics including the mixed market reactions in Asia, the expected growth of Philippine GDP, the lockout of Aboriginal people from Australia's water market, Colombia's request to overturn the fiscal rule, China's slowdown affecting Japanese beauty stocks, talks between the US and global gas heavyweights on emission tracking, the potential sale of QuidelOrtho's transfusion medicine unit, Byron Allen's interest in Scripps TV stations, troops entering a Gaza hospital in Israel causing frustration in the US, Ottawa extending the deadline for underused housing tax, the gender gap in salary negotiations, and the financial stress faced by many Canadians.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Pimco’s Ivascyn Warns of ‘Too Much Enthusiasm’ on 2024 Rate CutsPimco’s Ivascyn warns of 'too much enthusiasm' on 2024 rate cuts. Israel latest: troops enter Gaza hospital, US frustration builds. Russia’s key economic sectors shrug off sanctions. Credit market thaw paves way for merger & acquisition debt deals. Billionaire Michael Hintze sells CQS to Manulife and will start new firm. EU speeds up plan to bolster Egypt amid Israel-Gaza crisis. Markets today: stocks extend rally as focus shifts to retail data. Cybersecurity warning puts Palo Alto’s 87% rally in spotlight. Target profit blows past expectations amid leaner inventories. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveys. Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP. Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »