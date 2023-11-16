Asian Stocks to Fall as Wall Street Rally Wavers: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks are expected to fall as the rally on Wall Street loses momentum. Lawrence Stroll, the owner of Aston Martin, has sold his stake in the F1 team at a valuation of £1 billion. Elon Musk's name has been removed from the lineup of speakers at the APEC conference. Chinese President Xi Jinping promises measures to attract foreign investors. US President Joe Biden supports the Israeli army's raid on Gaza's largest hospital.

Santander announces a $2 billion investment in its digital banking platform

BNNBLOOMBERG: Wall Street Taps Women, Minority-Owned Banks for Billion-Dollar Bond DealsWall Street is partnering with women and minority-owned banks for billion-dollar bond deals in an effort to promote diversity and inclusivity in the financial industry.

CBCTORONTO: Toronto Launches Campaign Against Anti-East Asian HateThe city has unveiled a new "Toronto for All" campaign that aims to challenge residents to speak out against and shut down anti-East Asian hate.

GLOBALCALGARY: Coal mine in Alberta under review after rock wall instabilitiesAlberta’s energy regulator is currently reviewing practices at a coal mine in the province after three rock wall instabilities, including one that partially buried heavy equipment and its operator.

CTVNEWS: Republican Candidate Proposes Building Wall on Canada-U.S. Border to Stop Fentanyl FlowA Republican presidential candidate is suggesting a wall along the Canada-U.S. border. Some argue the 8,891km border is easier to cross than the one with Mexico. Read: Could this become a reality?

NATNEWSWATCH: Galen Weston Steps Down as President of Loblaw Companies LtdGalen Weston has officially resigned as the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd, with Per Bank taking over as the new CEO. Weston defended the supermarket chains against criticism of driving a national affordability crisis.

CTVCALGARY: Calgary's BUMP Festival Receives Grant for Street ArtCalgary's BUMP Festival has received an Asphalt Art Initiatives Grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. The festival will use the grant to install street art projects that improve street safety, revitalize public spaces, and engage residents.

