No New Issues Found During Inspection of Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge

No new issues or "significant changes" were identified during a detailed inspection of the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge, says a news release issued by the Bridge Authority. "These results show the International Bridge's efforts at preventive maintenance are working," bridge engineer Karl Hansen says in the release. "Our dedicated staff is diligently protecting the public investment in the bridge.

We've been able to prioritize and address any concerns found in these inspections in a timely way, either through monitoring, contracted repairs, or in-house repairs." Full text of the news release follows: The Sault Ste. Marie Bridge Authority (SSMBA) board of directors, the bi-national body that supervises operations of the International Bridge, heard reports on a recent bridge inspection at the board's regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 16. The SSMBA board reviewed and officially accepted the results of the routine detailed inspection of the bridge. A team of bridge engineering experts from the lead firm of Hardesty & Hanover (H&H) of Okemos, Mic

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOOTODAY: Tourism Organization Addresses Mental Health and Addictions Crisis in Sault Ste. MarieA regional tourism organization acknowledges the negative impact of the mental health and addictions crisis in Sault Ste. Marie on tourism across the north and pledges its support to address the issue.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Sault College Offers Accelerated Program for Industrial Mechanic MillwrightsSault College students can now become fully qualified industrial mechanic millwrights in a shorter time frame. They can graduate from a two-year Mechanical Engineering Technician in Manufacturing program with their diploma and apprenticeship Levels 1, 2, and 3.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Tourism Organization Addresses Mental Health and Addictions Crisis in Sault Ste. MarieA regional tourism organization acknowledges the negative impact of the mental health and addictions crisis in Sault Ste. Marie on tourism across the north and pledges its support to address the issue.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

MACLEANS: International Students Turn to New Resources for Affordable HousingAs Canada continues to grapple with a shortage of affordable housing, international students are turning to new resources to find places to live. SpacesShared, an online platform, connects students with older adults who have spare rooms. Parth, a culinary management student, found a room through the platform and pays affordable rent in exchange for household chores.

Source: macleans | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Sault College Offers Accelerated Program for Industrial Mechanic MillwrightsSault College students can now become fully qualified industrial mechanic millwrights in a shorter time frame. They can graduate from a two-year Mechanical Engineering Technician in Manufacturing program with their diploma and apprenticeship Levels 1, 2, and 3.

Source: SooToday | Read more »