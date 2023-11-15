Pimco’s Ivascyn warns of 'too much enthusiasm' on 2024 rate cuts. Israel latest: troops enter Gaza hospital, US frustration builds. Russia’s key economic sectors shrug off sanctions. Credit market thaw paves way for merger & acquisition debt deals. Billionaire Michael Hintze sells CQS to Manulife and will start new firm. EU speeds up plan to bolster Egypt amid Israel-Gaza crisis. Markets today: stocks extend rally as focus shifts to retail data.

Cybersecurity warning puts Palo Alto’s 87% rally in spotlight. Target profit blows past expectations amid leaner inventories. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveys. Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP. Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEBUSİNESS: Goldman Sachs Forecasts 21% Return in Commodity Index for 2024Goldman Sachs is recommending investors add to their commodities exposure for 2024, forecasting a 21 per cent return in the oil-heavy S&P GSCI Commodity Index over the coming year. The end of both central bank monetary tightening and recession fears is a big reason for the bullish view.

Source: globebusiness | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: City of Greater Sudbury Proposes 2024-25 Budget with 4.7% Increase LimitThe City of Greater Sudbury is proposing a 2024-25 budget with a limit of 4.7% annual increase. The finance committee will debate the base budget in December and finalize it by the end of the year. Staff will need to cut $10.5 million from the budget to meet the increase limit.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

BOREDPANDA: What Needs to Die Out in 2024? Reddit Users Share Their OpinionsReddit users discuss what needs to change in 2024 and share their opinions on various topics.

Source: boredpanda | Read more »

CP24: Indonesia Approves Three Presidential Candidates for 2024 ElectionIndonesia’s Election Commission announced that it has approved all three presidential candidates for next February's election, including a former special forces general whose vice-presidential running mate is the son of outgoing President Joko Widodo.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Gas Station Giant's Shares Reach New High as CEO Announces Increased TargetsShares of gas station giant hit a new 52-week high as CEO announces increased profit and cash flow targets for next year. The company plans to earn $2 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2024, rising to $2.5 billion in 2028. $6 billion in cumulative cash flow expected from 2024 to 2028.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ContinuesThe conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues, with casualties surpassing 11,000. Israel has retaliated with daily air and land strikes, while Hamas militants stormed into Israel , resulting in an estimated 1,200 deaths and 240 hostages. The ongoing conflict has led to a dire situation at Gaza 's main hospital, where patients, including newborns, are dying due to a lack of fuel. Israel claims the hospital is being used as a headquarters for Hamas fighters, while Hamas denies this.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »