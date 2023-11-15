Mixed Market Reactions in Asia, Philippine GDP Growth, Aboriginal Water Market Lockout, and More

Philippine GDP is expected to grow close to the target of 6-7% in 2023, according to Marcos. Shares in Asia are mixed as US stocks climb and bonds dip. Aboriginal people in Australia are locked out of the water market. Colombia's Petro asks Congress to overturn the fiscal rule. China's slowdown adds to boycott woes for Japanese beauty stocks. The US opens talks with global gas heavyweights on emission tracking. QuidelOrtho is considering the sale of its transfusion medicine unit.

Byron Allen eyes Scripps TV stations and seeks a private credit loan. Troops enter a Gaza hospital in Israel, causing frustration in the US. Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary, according to surveys. Many Canadians are uncomfortably close to being broke, says MNP. Many Canadians are stuck in a chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress, says Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts

BNNBLOOMBERG: Hedge Funds Copy Citadel Fee Model in Fight for Top Asia TradersHedge funds in Asia are adopting Citadel's fee model to attract top traders. Stablecoin USDC's decline makes Circle's proposed IPO challenging. SpaceX discusses spinning off Starlink via IPO. US-based financier shuts Ethiopian unit due to forex rules. Druckenmiller and Soros reduce stakes in Nvidia. Billionaire Michael Hintze sells CQS to Manulife. US producer prices decline due to gasoline. Tencent's profit beats estimates. Oil market faces options risk. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Women less likely to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians financially struggling. Canadian tech workers earn less than US counterparts.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Asia Stocks Set to Gain as CPI Data, Fedspeak Loom: Markets WrapSummary of the latest news in the financial markets, including Asia stocks, failed trade talks, TSX index gain, FTX employee bonus demand, oil output projections, yen surge, emerging-market stocks, hedge fund activities, housing tax deadline extension, salary negotiation gender gap , and Canadian financial stress.

GLOBEPOLİTİCS: Russia's New Supply Chains Through Central and South AsiaRussia is assembling new supply chains through Central and South Asian countries to feed its war machine and bypass Western sanctions.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Bonds Surge on CPI Surprise; Asia Stocks to Jump: Markets WrapBonds surge and Asian stocks are expected to jump as US CPI eases bets on more Fed rate hikes. Gold and copper prices rise. Treasury yields slide as soft CPI boosts the view that the Fed is done hiking rates. Cathie Wood predicts negative US inflation rate in 2024. Nvidia adds $200 billion to its value. Canada to review Glencore deal for Teck Coal Mines. Flybondi plans Brazil expansion after SPAC deal. US court ruling revives fight over solar panel tariff waiver. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show women less likely to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are financially stressed and tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts.

AUTONEWSCANADA: Chinese Manufacturers Threaten North American Auto IndustryThe president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association warns that Chinese manufacturers are making strategic moves to displace market-driven industry players in the North American auto market.

