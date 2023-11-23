Two Dead After Speeding Vehicle Goes Airborne at Border Checkpoint

Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning. Surveillance footage, released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, shows the vehicle speeding down a road leading up to the border checkpoint. The vehicle then leaves the roadway, crosses over a median and appears to go airborne. A U.S. border patrol officer also sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

They have since been treated and released. “When you look at the scale of the scene, at how far the pieces of this vehicle exploded and scattered and the fact that there has been some damage to other vehicles, thank God there was nobody else injured,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul told reporters during a briefing on Wednesday afternoon. “It could have been much more cataclysmic.” At this point it is not clear what lead up to the incident, however Hochul said that there is “no evidence at this time” of terrorist activity





