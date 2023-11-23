Toronto and federal governments clash over emergency shelter funding

As the Toronto and federal governments have once again locked horns over emergency shelter funding, advocates say the political back-and-forth leaves vulnerable residents in the crosshairs — with the city shelter network turning away hundreds per day as temperatures drop.

The latest dispute — which comes after a funding tug of war that left crowds of people sleeping on sidewalks, and as the feds gear up to launch a new refugee centre in Peel, where a newcomer just died in an encampment — is hinged on the question of what supports have been offered to Toronto’s shelter system as winter hits. Each government is offering differing accounts of backroom negotiations over an Exhibition Place facility and Toronto’s armouries





