Photo Radar Used as Cash Cow in Alberta, Province Admits

Photo radar is being used as a cash cow in some places across Alberta — not to improve safety — the province admitted Thursday after spending the past four years looking into automated traffic enforcement. In northwest Edmonton is one such “fishing hole,” Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen said at a news conference near the interchange, adding that about 6,000 tickets get issued there each year — generating about $800,000 of revenue at that one location alone.

“That’s about 11 times the average site in the city of Edmonton and there are other fishing holes along the Calgary and Edmonton ring roads — so and Anthony Henday Drive — now these sites are focused on revenue generation rather than traffic safety. Click to share quote on Twitter: 'Let me be perfectly clear: this will end here in the province of Alberta.' To that end, come Dec. 1, the province is banning photo radar on ring roads in Calgary and Edmonto





