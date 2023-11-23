Two Dead in Vehicle Explosion at Rainbow Bridge

Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning. While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that the incident was terror-related, U.S. officials say there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.





Two dead, two others in hospital after three-vehicle collision on Highway 418 in Clarington. OPP say a wrong-way collision on Highway 418 near Courtice has left two people dead. Two vehicles collided Sunday evening on the highway, near Nash Road.

Two-vehicle collision in Huron County leaves one dead, two injured. A 45-year-old resident of Brockton, Ont., is dead and two others are injured after a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck.

Two-vehicle collision in Huron County leaves one dead, two injuredA 45-year-old resident of Brockton, Ont., is dead and two others are injured after a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck.

Two-vehicle collision in Huron County leaves one dead, two injuredA 45-year-old resident of Brockton, Ont., is dead and two others are injured after a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck.

Rainbow Bridge Border Crossing Closed After Vehicle Explosion. The Rainbow Bridge border crossing near Niagara Falls has been closed following a vehicle explosion on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The FBI is coordinating with local, state, and federal law enforcement in this investigation.

Vehicle Explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead. Buffalo Niagara International Airport has shut down following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.

