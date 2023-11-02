Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5

One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers' duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.

Gallen took a no-hitter into the seventh before giving up an opposite-field single to Corey Seager, whose weak grounder found a hole. Rangers rookie Evan Carter -- all of 21 years old -- followed with a double into the right-center gap. Garver then delivered the first run, pumping his fist as a hard-hit grounder got through the middle of the infield to score Seager and make it 1-0.The Rangers tacked on four more runs in the ninth to break open the game.

