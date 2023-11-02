Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5

Gallen took a no-hitter into the seventh before giving up an opposite-field single to Corey Seager, whose weak grounder found a hole. Rangers rookie Evan Carter — all of 21 years old — followed with a double into the right-center gap. Garver then delivered the first run, pumping his fist as a hard-hit grounder got through the middle of the infield to score Seager and make it 1-0.The Rangers tacked on four more runs in the ninth to break open the game.

Finally, the Rangers had to get past the Diamondbacks, who won just 84 games during the regular season but beat the Brewers, Dodgers and Phillies in a remarkable postseason run that finally fizzled. That changed on Wednesday. The bespectacled righty was at his best, mowing down the first 14 hitters he faced before walking Nathaniel Lowe. He got some help from his defense in the fourth — shortstop Geraldo Perdomo made a nice grab on a hard-hit grounder from Marcus Semien, and Christian Walker was there to snag the one-hop throw to first.

Eovaldi wasn’t quite as sharp, but still matched Gallen’s zeros on the scoreboard despite walking five, which was his most in an outing since 2013. Texas manager Bruce Bochy won his fourth title 13 years to the day after his first, which came in 2010 when the San Francisco Giants beat the Rangers he now leads. He also won titles with the Giants in 2012 and 2014.

