B.C. man gets three years in prison for homeless camp machete attack

Brown said Versfelt sustained head trauma with an elongated skull fracture some 17 centimetres in length, multiple lacerations to the head, and an amputated ear that was later reattached. Versfelt was taken to the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and was placed in the intensive care unit where he was sedated and put on life support. He was discharged several weeks later.

“Mr. Wernicke pulled out bear spray, and Mr. Versfelt retrieved a shovel to protect his face,” Brown said. “His girlfriend was very vulnerable, and Mr. Wernicke had been pushing her in a shopping cart due to her difficulty in walking,” Brown said. “He thought he was protecting his girlfriend. This also was not a stranger attack. Nevertheless, Mr. Wernicke takes full responsibility for this unprovoked attack and nothing excuses his conduct.”

"He had some 250 sutures and stitches and over 60 staples to his head and face,” Brown said. “He suffered from very painful headaches for about half a year, and had balance issues.”

