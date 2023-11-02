Texas Rangers Win First World Series Title With 5-0 Win Over Diamondbacks In Game 5

The Rangers finished with a postseason-record and nearly unfathomable 11-0 record on the road, capping the Fall Classic with three straight wins in the desert. One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers’ duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners.

SOOTODAY: Texas Rangers Defeat Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 in World Series GameThe Texas Rangers won a crucial game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, taking a 2-1 lead in the World Series. Despite injuries to Max Scherzer and Adolis García, the Rangers remain undefeated on the road this postseason. Corey Seager, with a two-run homer, proved his worth on the game's biggest stage. The Rangers' strong pitching performance and solid defense contributed to their victory.

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Texas Rangers Defeat Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 in World Series Game 3The Texas Rangers won Game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a score of 3-1, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Despite injuries to Max Scherzer and Adolis García, the Rangers remained undefeated on the road this postseason. Corey Seager, who is in the second year of a $325 million contract, hit a two-run homer, marking the hardest-hit Fall Classic homer in the Statcast era. The Rangers' strong pitching and defense kept the Diamondbacks' offense quiet for most of the game. Game 4 will take place at Chase Field on Tuesday.

