McCollum scores 29 as Pelicans overcome 22-point deficit to defeat Thunder

The Thunder led 33-14 after one quarter as the Pelicans made just 1 of 12 3-pointers.for a dunk that gave the Thunder a 39-20 advantage. Oklahoma City eventually pushed the lead to 47-25. New Orleans started hitting 3-pointers and cut into the deficit, but the Thunder still led 51-43 at the break.New Orleans went on a 14-4 run to go up 92-81 before Oklahoma City rallied to make it close at the end.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Golden State Warriors Defeat New Orleans PelicansStephen Curry scores 42 points as the Golden State Warriors dominate the New Orleans Pelicans in a 130-102 victory. Dejounte Murray leads Atlanta Hawks to a comeback win against Minnesota Timberwolves with a career-high 41 points.

TBNEWSWATCH: Good Morning, Thunder Bay!Here's a look at the current local weather and gas prices.

TBNEWSWATCH: Thunder Bay City Council Orders Further Consultation on Nuclear Waste TransportationThunder Bay's city council has decided to consult further before taking a stance on the transportation of nuclear waste through the area. Anti-nuclear groups have raised concerns about burying nuclear waste in the Canadian Shield, prompting the council to consider the 'proximity principle' and transportation safety.

CBCTBAY: Thunder Bay council delays vote on nuclear waste transportation after protests outside city hallAbout 50 people attend a protest outside Thunder Bay City Hall to oppose a potential nuclear waste repository in northwestern Ontario near Ignace.

BNNBLOOMBERG: New Zealand’s Luxon Signals New Government Could Form Next WeekNew Zealand's Luxon suggests that a new government could be formed next week, indicating potential political changes.

TBNEWSWATCH: Poilievre raises heat on local MPsThunder Bay's two Liberal MPs 'have failed to give Thunder Bay residents an exemption or pause on their natural gas and propane heat,' Conservative leader charges

