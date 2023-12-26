Team Canada confident ahead of World Juniors

Team Canada isn't buying the idea that they're underdogs at the World Juniors. "That's just all opinions," said 17-year-old centre Macklin Celebrini."We know who we are and we know the guys we got in that locker room. We're looking forward to get going and prove who we are." The two time defending champions have just one returning player and are missing five players, who are currently playing professionally.

"We got all the pieces we need to win and succeed here," said Celebrini, who led Canada with seven points in three pre-tournament games."We're a pretty deep team.""We're ready to go," said gritty winger Owen Allard."We want to come out strong and show everybody in this tournament what Canada's got. We'll come out strong and, yeah, we're going take it to the Finns." TSN director of scouting Craig Button is picking Canada to come in second in its group – behind host Sweden, but ahead of Finland, Latvia and Germany – before eventually finishing with the bronze meda





TSN_Sports » / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian forward Conor Geekie impresses at World Juniors selection campWenatchee Wild forward Conor Geekie has made a strong impression at Team Canada's World Juniors selection camp. With his confidence and skill, Geekie is ready to fill the void left by some big NHL names. The 19-year-old has already had an impressive season in the Western Hockey League.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Tough Act to Follow: World Juniors Without Connor BedardCBC Sports' daily newsletter previews the upcoming world juniors in Sweden, which have a tough act to follow after last year's Connor Bedard show.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Canada's Roster for 2024 World Junior Championship Taking ShapeA look at Canada's potential roster for the upcoming 2024 World Junior Championship in Sweden, with notable absences and high-profile prospects.

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »

Canada to Revamp Second World War-style Housing PlanThe federal government will revamp a Second World War-style housing plan to speed up the pace of home building in Canada, Housing Minister Sean Fraser announced Tuesday. Fraser said the country is dusting off a program from nearly 80 years ago run by what was at the time known as Wartime Housing Limited to provide standardized housing blueprints to builders that are cost- and labour-effective. Fraser also mentioned potential changes to the international student visa and temporary foreign workers programs.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Canada's Detachment from Geopolitics is DisappearingCanada is facing foreign policy dilemmas that challenge its values, interests, and identity, as it finds itself at odds with China and the United States.

Source: fpinvesting - 🏆 43. / 63 Read more »

Former head of Canada's nuclear watchdog expensed $288,000 in business tripsTreasury Board President Anita Anand says the government needs to refocus 'unnecessary spending' like executive travel amid revelations the former head of Canada's nuclear watchdog expensed $288,000 in business trips in 19 months.

Source: nationalpost - 🏆 10. / 80 Read more »