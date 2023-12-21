Tough Act to Follow: World Juniors Without Connor Bedard

Last year's world junior hockey championship was as good as it gets. A record-breaking Canadian superstar put on a show for the ages, the Halifax arena that hosted the big games was packed to the gills with boisterous, joyful fans, and the gold-medal match ended in a thrilling overtime victory by the home team. It will be a tough act to follow.

This year's world juniors are happening overseas, far away from their core fanbase, the Canadian team does not look as strong and, of course, there's no Connor Bedard





