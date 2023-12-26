Timothée Chalamet's 'Wonka' Fashion Takes Center Stage on Press Tour

From brightly coloured sets to custom candy-coloured Cartier jewels, the actor is pulling out all the stops with his 'Wonka' fashion.

There are few things we love more than a fashion-filled press tour for a new film, and Timothée Chalamet is currently feeding into our obsession with his In the new retelling of the classic Ronald Dahl story, Chalamet plays a young Willy Wonka who’s modelled after Gene Wilder’s eccentric and outgoing Wonka from the original 1971 press tour looks are seemingly inspired by the iconic chocolatier. And tbh, we’d expect nothing less from Timothée, seeing as the actor has never been one to shy away from a daring fashion moment. Who could forget his head-turning bright red backless halter-neck ensemble from the, Chalamet called Zendaya a “great example” for how actors should be dressing as they promote their latest project





FashionCanada » / 🏆 35. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elderly Man Finds Love for Poetry and FashionAn 80-year-old man named Robin shares his love for writing poetry and his unique fashion sense.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Fashion Rules for Older GenerationsA millennial fashion creator criticizes older generations for wearing certain styles, including mom jeans and brown suede booties.

Source: FashionCanada - 🏆 35. / 63 Read more »

Royal Ontario Museum Partners with Indigenous Fashion Alliance for Winter Pop-Up ShopThe Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) in Toronto has partnered with the Indigenous Fashion Alliance (IFA) to host a pop-up shop within their ROM Boutique. The pop-up shop features Indigenous designers and their unique fashion and textile creations. The shop will be open until February 9.

Source: ElleCanada - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

The Return of Classic Toys: Modern Takes on Old FavouritesA return to nostalgia is what the holiday season is all about, and that’s why some toys have remained staples for decades. But this year — possibly thanks to a certain long-legged blond fashion doll — there seems to be an increased appetite for classics. The toy companies have caught on, and many have updated their holiday bestsellers — while preserving what made them popular in the first place. We are here for it — and the kiddos on your list will also love these modern takes on your old favourites.

Source: calgarysun - 🏆 63. / 52 Read more »

Actor Jonathan Majors appears in court for trial over alleged assault on girlfriendJonathan Majors, known for his roles in films like 'Creed III' and Marvel's multiverse, appeared in court for the start of his trial where he is accused of injuring his then-girlfriend during an argument. The trial could have significant implications for Majors' career.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

How to Look Cute in Cold Weather OutfitsUnsure of what to wear to your festive fete now that the snow has swallowed the sidewalk? Don’t stress over your party prep — FASHION has got you covered. How to look cute in cold weather outfits: it’s been a struggle since basically the beginning of time. But fear not — we’ve taken on your winter woes and found a few game-changing formulas that can apply to virtually any ensemble. The trick? Pick a statement piece and build the rest of your outfit from there. Think feather jackets, metallic boots and red-hot wools. Scroll below for a few cute cold weather outfit suggestions. Think black and white is boring? Think again. When paired with feathers and some luxe accessories, it takes the classic colour combo to new heights. Bonus points for layering a white button-up underneath. If LaMarque isn’t on your radar, it absolutely should be. The Montréal-based brand just celebrated its 10 year anniversary and winning Womenswear Designer of the Year at this year’s. While you can’t go wrong with any of their jackets, we have a real soft spot (pun-intended) for this feathered garment.

Source: FashionCanada - 🏆 35. / 63 Read more »