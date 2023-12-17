Canadian forward Conor Geekie impresses at World Juniors selection camp

Team Canada travelled to Sweden on Friday and held a practice in Malmo ahead of their first World Juniors exhibition game on Tuesday. It didn't take long for Wenatchee Wild forward Conor Geekie to make his presence felt around Team Canada. "I love his confidence," head coach Alan Letang gushed on the second day of the selection camp."He's got some swagger in the dressing room and some confidence so we need that.

" On a team missing some big NHL names, Geekie seems more than ready to step in and fill the void. The 19-year-old from Strathclair, Man., has already scored 20 goals and racked up 49 points in 26 Western Hockey League games this season. "I definitely play with a little more pace," the 6-foot-4, 197-pounder said of his progress. "I was pretty lanky when I was coming into the League and kind of a klutz, to be honest. It wasn't nice, but I think I found my game. I'm playing hard now and protecting the puck and using my body and just taking pucks to the ne





