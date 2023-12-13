Canada to Revamp Second World War-style Housing Plan

The federal government will revamp a Second World War-style housing plan to speed up the pace of home building in Canada, Housing Minister Sean Fraser announced Tuesday. Fraser said the country is dusting off a program from nearly 80 years ago run by what was at the time known as Wartime Housing Limited to provide standardized housing blueprints to builders that are cost- and labour-effective.

Fraser also mentioned potential changes to the international student visa and temporary foreign workers programs





GlobalCalgary » / 🏆 50. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National Housing Day: Call for Federal Government to Lead Industrial Social Housing StrategyA commentary by the co-leads of the Housing Justice Project calling on the federal government to lead an industrial social housing strategy that prioritizes the lowest-income residents of Canada.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Government of Canada announces new housing initiatives in Fall Economic StatementFederal Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland announced a modest set of new government programs to support homebuilding in the 2023 Fall Economic Statement. The government will also remove barriers to labour mobility and prioritize skilled tradespeople for permanent residency.

Source: DCN_Canada - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Canada's Finance Minister announces housing-focused economic statementFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced billions in spending on Tuesday, in a housing-focused fall economic statement that also set a new cap on the size of future deficits, pledging to keep them at no larger than 1 per cent of gross domestic product.

Source: globepolitics - 🏆 12. / 78 Read more »

High Interest Rates Continue to Cool Canada's Housing MarketsHigh interest rates and stretched affordability will continue to weigh on Canada's housing markets for the remainder of the year. Economists predict that this trend will persist well into 2024. Home sales in October declined by 5.6% compared to September, with the majority of the gains made during the Bank of Canada's interest rate pause being reversed. Despite a decrease in new listings, market sentiment remains pessimistic.

Source: storeyspub - 🏆 16. / 74 Read more »

Canada's New Housing Minister Embraces YIMBY MovementCanada's new minister of housing, Sean Fraser, supports the YIMBY movement and its goals of 'legalizing housing' and 'inclusive' zoning. YIMBYism often aligns with the property-development industry and free-market capitalism.

Source: VancouverSun - 🏆 49. / 61 Read more »

Canada's Housing Market Slows Down in OctoberCanada's housing market has gone into winter hibernation early this year, the group that represents realtors said Wednesday, with new data for October showing fewer sales, fewer new listings, and selling prices mostly flat.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »