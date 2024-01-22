TD Bank customers may be entitled to $15.9 million settlement

If you’re a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class action lawsuit. In December, the law firm Koskie Minky LLP announced that a proposed settlement had been reached for a class action lawsuit regarding repeated non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees. The lawsuit alleged that customers were being charged multiple NSF fees without proper notification that this was a possibility.

TD Bank has denied liability, but agreed to settle after mediation in August. The proposed settlement of $15.9 million hasn’t been approved yet—on February 12, a hearing will be held to decide if it will be approved. If approved, TD will deposit funds owed directly into the bank accounts of eligible class members, meaning that if you’re eligible, you don’t have to do anything to collect your piece of the pie.Adam Tanel, a partner at Koskie Minsky, said that they were happy class members wouldn't have to "jump through any additional hoops."“It took a lot of work, on both sides, to get this deal done. We’re pleased with the outcom





