Canadian MPs Call for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

MPs returning from a visit to the West Bank argue Canada needs to do more to prevent escalating tensions between Palestinians and Israelis, as they recount distressing scenes from the occupied territories. "We can't imagine what the people of Palestine are going through," said Liberal MP Shafqat Ali. "What we witnessed with our own eyes, it's basically constant humiliation, and constant mental torture.

" He's among a group of three NDP and two Liberal MPs who spent last week meeting with Palestinian refugees in Jordan, as well as the West Bank and East Jerusalem, as guests of Muslim advocacy groups





Medicine shipment arrives in Gaza for hostages held by HamasA shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas arrived in Gaza on Wednesday after France and Qatar mediated the first agreement between Israel and the militant group since a weeklong ceasefire in November. The shipment also includes the delivery of humanitarian aid to residents of the besieged coastal enclave.

Israel's military objectives in Gaza remain unfulfilledAfter more than three horrible months of war in Gaza, Israel’s stated military objectives remain unfulfilled: Hamas is not defeated, the hostages have not been released and the militants who planned the Oct. 7 attacks are still alive.

Israeli airstrike kills two Palestinian journalists in GazaAn apparent Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinian journalists in southern Gaza on Sunday, including the son of veteran Al Jazeera correspondent Wael Dahdouh. The journalists were killed while driving to an assignment in southern Gaza. Dozens of Palestinian journalists have been killed while covering the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli Tanks Enter Gaza Town as Thousands FleeIsraeli tanks have entered a town in the central Gaza Strip after days of bombardment, causing tens of thousands of Palestinians to flee. The tanks were seen near a mosque in Bureij, and Israeli forces also targeted a hospital in Khan Younis. In the latest air strike, 20 Palestinians were killed and 55 wounded in Rafah. The building that was bombed was housing displaced civilians.

Deadly Strike in Gaza Leaves 70 Dead, Israeli Soldiers Killed in CombatAt least 70 people were killed in Gaza in one of the deadliest strikes of the war, health officials said Sunday, while the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rose to 15.

Canadian Government Names Chinese, Iranian, and Russian Research Institutions as Potential Threats to National SecurityThe Canadian government has publicly identified 85 Chinese research institutions, along with 12 Iranian and six Russian organizations, that it believes may pose a threat to national security and sensitive research. The move is part of an effort to protect Canadian research and development in sectors such as advanced weaponry, aerospace, and quantum science from economic espionage and theft.

