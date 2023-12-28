Bank of Canada Expected to Cut Interest Rate by 2025

The Bank of Canada is predicted to cut its policy interest rate to 2.25% by 2025, reducing the current rate of 5% by more than half. This would be beneficial for borrowers with high mortgage payments. Home sale numbers have decreased due to high interest rates.





Bank of Canada keeps interest rate unchanged, warns of future hikesThe Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.0 per cent for the third consecutive decision on Wednesday and continued to warn future hikes aren't off the table, even as market watchers shift their eyes toward rate cuts in 2024.

