Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Ends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his fading presidential campaign on Sunday and endorsed Donald Trump just two days before the pivotal New Hampshire primary, leaving former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley as Trump’s last long-shot challenger for the Republican nomination. DeSantis' departure sets up the one-on-one battle that Haley has coveted against Trump. In New Hampshire, about two-thirds of DeSantis backers cite Trump as their second choice.





globeandmail » / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gamers Gather for E-Sports Tournament, Ron DeSantis Drops Out of Primary RaceGamers gather for in-person e-sports tournament in Calgary. Ron DeSantis drops out of the primary race, highlighting Trump's influence. TD Bank customers may be entitled to a settlement. Sarah, the Duchess of York, diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Trump Wins Iowa Caucuses, Solidifying His Position for 2024 Presidential NominationFormer U.S. president Donald Trump secures a significant victory in the Iowa caucuses, establishing his dominance in the race for the Republicans' 2024 presidential nomination. The second-place finisher remains uncertain between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Trump Wins Iowa Caucuses, Reinforcing His Grip on GOPDonald Trump secures a crucial victory in the Iowa caucuses, reinforcing his control over the Republican Party and setting the stage for the 2024 nomination fight. The second-place finisher is yet to be determined.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Maine's top election official removes Trump from 2024 ballotMaine's top election official has removed former U.S. president Donald Trump from the state's 2024 ballot, in a surprising decision based on the 14th Amendment's 'insurrectionist ban.'

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Zelenskyy to Trump: If you can really stop the war in 24 hours, 'I invite you to Ukraine'Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was worried at the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House, branding Trump's claim that he could stop Ukraine's war with Russia in 24 hours as 'very dangerous.' Zelenskyy invites Trump to visit Kyiv if he can fulfill his promise.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Multiple Incidents in Calgary and New YorkTwo homes engulfed in flames, mother of murder victim speaks out, frustration over snow removal, Trump's courtroom speech, Meta settles lawsuit, property tax hikes in major US cities

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »