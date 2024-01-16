Canadians Cut Back on Spending Amid Higher Borrowing Costs, Survey Shows

Canadians are cutting back on spending due to higher borrowing costs and rising prices, according to a Bank of Canada survey. Two-thirds of consumers are reducing spending or planning to do so because of expectations for interest rates and inflation. Financially vulnerable households are experiencing higher levels of financial stress, as they typically live paycheque to paycheque and have limited liquid assets.





