Stocks Largely Unchanged Amid Shortened Trading Week

Stocks were largely unchanged on Wednesday amid a shortened week of trading and few major catalysts to drive market action. The S&P 500 neared an all-time high record close of 4,796 on Wednesday. The benchmark average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite were barely in positive territory. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed slightly lower. For the year, all three major averages are up double digits. The S&P 500 has risen more than 24% while the Dow Jones is up over 13%.

The Nasdaq has led gains, adding about 44% thus far this year. As of Wednesday afternoon, the S&P 500 is headed for its ninth straight week of increases, which would mark its best run since 2004. The major average has gained nearly 13% since Nov. 1. The surge higher in stocks over the past two months has come as investors have increased bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in March and inflation falls closer to the central bank's 2% target with few signs that the US economy is set for a full-on slowdown





